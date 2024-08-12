(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called“Market Abuse Regulation”. The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1,740,179 550.26 957,547,050 5 August 2024 44,625 511.98 22,847,234 6 August 2024 47,800 506.92 24,230,643 7 August 2024 46,147 515.21 23,775,576 8 August 2024 35,015 512.61 17,949,092 9 August 2024 33,710 517.36 17,440,162 Accumulated under the programme 1,947,476 546.24 1,063,789,755

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,947,476 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.03% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



