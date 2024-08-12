Japan Pet Diagnostics Market Poised For Significant Growth: Valued At US$ 169.65 Million In 2023 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Japan Pet Diagnostics Set to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 6.78% During the Forecast Period 2024–2032

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Japan Pet Diagnostics Market , valued at approximately US$ 169.65 million in 2023 is set to experience substantial growth over the next decade. According to recent projections, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 301.66 million by 2032, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.78% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-This growth is attributed to increasing pet ownership, rising awareness about pet health, and advancements in diagnostic technologies. The market's expansion reflects a growing trend towards preventive and proactive care for pets, with innovations in diagnostics improving the accuracy and efficiency of detecting and managing various health conditions.Market DynamicsDriver: Increasing Pet Ownership Among Younger GenerationsThe growing trend of pet ownership among younger generations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, is a significant driver in the Japan pet diagnostics market. As societal norms shift and urbanization increases, more young adults are choosing pets for companionship, emotional support, and lifestyle enhancement. Single-person households in Japan have reached 18.5 million, correlating with higher pet ownership. Young pet owners spent approximately 3.5 trillion yen on their pets last year. Cities like Tokyo and Osaka have seen a 25% increase in pet registrations in the past five years. Over 1.5 million pet insurance policies were sold to individuals under 40, demonstrating a commitment to pet health. Online platforms like Instagram and Twitter have over 10 million posts tagged with #ペット (pet) from Japanese users, showcasing the popularity of pets among the youth.Real estate listings for pet-friendly apartments have increased by 20% in major cities in the pet diagnostics market, reflecting the growing demand for pet-friendly living spaces. Veterinary clinics report that 60% of their clientele are under the age of 40, highlighting the proactive approach of younger generations towards pet healthcare. Downloads of pet care and tracking apps have surpassed 2 million, indicating the tech-savvy nature of young pet owners. Stores now offer over 5,000 different pet-related products due to demand, and there are currently over 150 pet cafes in Japan, primarily frequented by younger adults. Animal shelters have reported a 30% increase in pet adoptions by individuals aged 20-35. Additionally, over 500 companies have implemented pet-friendly policies, encouraging pet ownership among employees. This demographic shift is pivotal in shaping the future landscape of pet diagnostics in Japan, as younger generations prioritize the health and longevity of their pets.Trend: Growing Focus on Pet Health and WellnessThe increasing focus on pet health and wellness, including mental well-being, is a notable trend influencing the Japan pet diagnostics market. Pet owners are now more educated and aware of the importance of comprehensive health care, driving the demand for holistic wellness services and products. Over 1,000 clinics now offer holistic treatments, including acupuncture and herbal medicine for pets. Approximately 200 wellness centers have launched programs focusing on pet fitness and mental health. Pet food brands have introduced over 300 new products for specific health conditions, catering to the growing demand for specialized diets.For more information about the Japan Pet Diagnostics Market and its future outlook, please contact:-Top Players in Japan Pet Diagnostics Market.Arkay Inc..Bussan Animal Health Co., Ltd..Fujifilms.FUJIHIRA INDUSTRY CO., LTD..Heska Corporation.IDEXX.Randox Laboratories Ltd..Seamaty.Sysmex Corporation.SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LAB, LTD..Thermo Fisher Scientific.Zoetis.Other Prominent PlayerMarket Segmentation Overview:By Offerings.InstrumentsoAnalysersoImaging Equipment'soHematology InstrumentsoOthers.ConsumablesoReagentsoTest KitsoStripsoOthers.ServicesBy Technique.Diagnostic ImagingoX-rayoUltrasoundoMRIoCT scan.Clinical BiochemistryoBlood testsoUrinalysis.Molecular DiagnosticsoPCRoMicroarraysoDNA Tests.ImmunodiagnosticsoELISAoRapid testsoAntibody Tests.Haematology.Others (Histopathology, Cytology)By Application.Clinical PathologyoHaematologyoClinical chemistryoImmunodiagnostics.PathologyoHistopathologyoCytology.Molecular DiagnosticsoInfectious diseasesoGenetic disordersoDNA Tests.Immunodiagnostics.OthersoMicrobiologyoParasitologyBy Pet Type.Dogs.Cats.Horses.Other Pet AnimalsoBirdsoSmall Mammals (Rabbits, etc.)oExotic Pets (Reptiles and Amphibians)By End User.Veterinary Clinics.Veterinary Hospitals.Research Laboratories.Home Care Settings.Diagnostics CentresDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn