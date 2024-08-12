When PM Modi Held The Umbrella For Farmers...

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Narendra Modi held the umbrella over a group of farmers who were talking to him on a rainy day in the national capital.

The incident took place during a meeting of the Prime Minister with the farmers at the farms of ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) on Sunday. Visuals emanating from the event show the PM holding the umbrella as the farmers huddle under it.

When the PM went to interact with farmers, it started raining heavily. The officials urged the PM that the interaction be cancelled but the Prime Minister insisted that he would interact with farmers despite rain.

The PM told the security officials that he would hold his umbrella himself. Rather he also offered to hold the umbrella for farmers as well.

While holding the umbrella, the PM and the farmers interacted with each other.

PM Modi said, "I feel nice that you all came here early in the morning. Today farmers have got new varieties of seeds for the farmer. Do you wait for others to grow it first and if the crop did well, then plant it on your own farms? I would suggest first planting the new seeds in one part of the farm or small patches and if it does good, you can adopt it. You can yourself experiment with it."

As the farmers keenly listened to him, the PM said, "We have heard Lal Bahadur Shastriji's Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, then Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji added Jai Vigyaan to it. But now since the world is changing so I say it should be Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan."

While holding the umbrella, the PM said, "I said that in my third term, I will work three times more, and this is what I am doing now... We bring implement research results on the ground."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 109 high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties of crops at the India Agricultural Research Institute. The 109 varieties of 61 crops included 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops.

Many farmers, who interacted with the Prime Minister, shared their joy and excitement over the introduction of high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties.

A woman farmer told IANS, "Previously, farmers used to grow coarse grains, but they had stopped doing so for some time. Now, new varieties have been launched. These coarse grains will be beneficial for us as they promise good returns and also require less intensive irrigation."

She further said that many women farmers apprised the Prime Minister about their situation and also shared their dreams for the future.

Another woman farmer shared happiness over getting a chance to interact with the Prime Minister and also spoke on how the new varieties with a 70-day cycle will make their lives easier and simpler.

“For the first time, we are seeing a Prime Minister who engages directly with the common people and listens personally to their concerns,” she said.

She further said,“Today, the Prime Minister informed us about 109 varieties of crops. Coarse grains like bajra, jowar have a growth cycle of about 70 days. This will be helpful for us and also create fodder for our cattle.

The farming community looked elated and ecstatic over meeting the Prime Minister in person.

And, this enthusiasm was reflected in their words. One said,“If farmers prosper, the country will also prosper” while another woman farmer said,“We are pleased to share our thoughts with PM Modi.”