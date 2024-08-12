'Qatar's Education Policy Attracting World's Best Educational Institutions'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's education policy, which is closely aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) and emphasises the development of a knowledge-based economy, has over the years enabled the creation of an ecosystem that supports the development of critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity among students, which in turn has created an environment that attracts the best educational institutions from all over the world, the President of Oryx Universal College (OUC), Azmy Ameer, has said.

Speaking at a press yesterday to announce the unveiling of the state-of-the-art campus of OUC, an institution that offers Liverpool John Moores University British degree programmes for Bachelor's and Master's students in Qatar, Ameer noted that Qatar has gained global recognition for its giant steps in developing an education system that meets international standards and is ranked among the best in the world.

The launch of the OUC new campus coincides with the fifth anniversary of the institution, and it represents a key step in Oryx Universal College's mission to deliver high-quality British education to students in Qatar. The new campus in Al Sadd spans over 20,000 square metres and features an array of modern facilities designed to enhance educational excellence. The development includes advanced research centres, state-of-the-art classrooms, and dedicated spaces for collaborative learning.

Among the key highlights are modern classrooms and laboratories that are equipped with cutting-edge technology to support a variety of academic disciplines, providing students with an immersive and comprehensive educational experience; advanced research centres with dedicated research facilities aimed at fostering innovation and development across various fields, ensuring students and faculty have the resources needed for groundbreaking research; and an expansive library and learning commons with a vast collection of resources that offer students ample opportunities for research and collaborative study. The new facility also has beautifully designed student recreation areas, which include vibrant recreational facilities such as student entertainment areas, open gathering spaces, and collaborative work zones aimed at promoting a balanced lifestyle among the students.



A design of Oryx Universal College's new campus.

The new campus is set to accommodate thousands of students, significantly increasing OUC's capacity to deliver education and extracurricular activities.

The emphasis on innovation and leadership development is expected to position the college as a central hub for interdisciplinary collaboration.

Ameer said,“We are incredibly excited to unveil our new campus, which represents a significant investment in the future of education in Qatar. This facility is not just a place of learning; it is a dynamic environment where ideas will flourish and innovation will thrive. Our commitment to providing a world-class education is reflected in every aspect of this campus, from the advanced technology in our classrooms to the collaborative spaces designed to foster creativity and critical thinking.” He noted that the institution, which started with 10 students five years ago, had grown by leaps and bounds over the years, with over 200 graduates to date.

“At the moment, we have students from about 15 nationalities. Our overall student population is about 50 percent Qataris, and we have over 50 faculty members, of whom 99.9 are PhD holders in their area of expertise. We offer three engineering programmes: mechanical engineering, civil engineering, and quantity surveying, which are very closely aligned with the construction industry. We also have software engineering programmes. So we want to continue in that area, and the Ministry of Education is also encouraging us to continue from that aspect, to proceed to offer unique programmes in the STEM area, because the Qatar National Vision 2030 requires a huge number of professionals qualified in STEM-related programmes,” he added.

The Chairman of Oryx Universal College, Dr. Homaid A. Al Madfa, said,“This campus reflects our vision of nurturing leaders who are ready to face the challenges of an ever-evolving world. We are dedicated to equipping our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed globally. As we open this new chapter, I invite everyone-students, faculty, partners, and community members-to join us in our mission. Let us continue to push boundaries, challenge conventions, and create a future where education is a force for positive change.”

In a statement, the Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), Dr. Hareb Muhammad Saeed Al Jabri highlighted the importance of such educational advancements in aligning with Qatar's national vision for education and development. Dr. Al Jabri extended his congratulations to the management of the college on the opening of the new campus, which will contribute to providing high-quality educational services to students aspiring to continue their university studies within the country. He expressed his hope for the college's continued progress and success in graduating national talents capable of advancing national work and contributing to sustainable development in Qatar.

The college has announced plans to hold a grand opening ceremony in January 2025, inviting the community to partake in the celebrations.