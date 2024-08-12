Katara To Host Hunting And Falconry Stamp, Calligraphy Exhibitions
Date
8/12/2024
The Peninsula
Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara, will host two art exhibitions on Wednesday as part of its efforts to promote visual arts.
The first exhibition, will revolve around hunting and falconry stamps, and will take place at the Arab Postal Stamp Museum (Building 22) in Katara, to run alongside the Katara International Hunting and Falcons exhibition (S'hail 2024), and conclude with it.
As for the second exhibition, it will have the theme of Arabic calligraphy, presenting the works of the late Sudanese painter and calligrapher Osman Waqialla (1925 - 2007) at Hall 2, Building 18.
