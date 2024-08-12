Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Size To Worth USD 5.1 Billion By 2033| CAGR Of 5.81%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Aircraft Galley Equipment was valued at USD 2.9 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Aircraft Galley Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Zodiac Aerospace, Rockwell Collins Inc., JAMCO Corporation, AIM Altitude, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Bucher Group, Aerolux, Turkish Cabin Interior, Korita Aviation, and other key companies.

New York, United States , Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Size to Grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.1 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.81% during the forecast period.









The Aircraft Galley Equipment Market includes a wide range of items and services required for food and beverage preparation and storage on aeroplanes. This market includes ovens, coffee makers, refrigerators, food trolleys, and storage units, among other items. Growing passenger air travel, particularly in emerging nations, is fuelling demand for innovative and efficient galley solutions. Airlines are increasingly focussing on improving the passenger experience, including the quality and diversity of in-flight amenities. Technological improvements, such as lightweight and energy-efficient materials, also have an impact on market dynamics. Key companies in this market are developing more compact, modular, and versatile equipment that meets strict aviation safety criteria. The market is very competitive, with manufacturers vying for contracts with major airlines worldwide.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Galley Type (Standard Galley, Modular Galley, and Customized Galley), Fit (Line Fit and Retro Fit), Inserts (Electric and Non-Electric Insert), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Insights by Gallery Type

The modular gallery segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Modular galleys allow airlines to customise layouts and combinations based on unique operating requirements and aircraft types. This versatility is especially useful as airlines strive to maximise capacity and increase service efficiency, particularly on long-haul and premium routes. Modular systems also make maintenance and upgrades easier, allowing airlines to absorb new technologies and equipment without requiring substantial alterations. The expanding trend of lightweight and energy-efficient materials in galley equipment is also consistent with the modular strategy, allowing airlines to reduce overall aircraft weight and enhance fuel efficiency. As airlines strive to innovate and differentiate their in-flight products, the need for modular galley solutions is projected to increase.

Insights by Fit

The retrofit segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. With the high expenses of purchasing new aircraft, many airlines choose retrofitting to improve cabin furnishings and customer experience. This involves installing updated galley equipment that increases in-flight service efficiency and introduces new amenities like high-quality coffee makers and enhanced meal preparation systems. The refit business is also fuelled by regulatory requirements for improved safety and environmental standards, which force airlines to replace obsolete equipment. Furthermore, as passenger expectations shift, airlines spend in retrofitting to create more modern and comfortable cabin interiors.

Insights by Inserts

The electric inserts segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Electric inserts, such as tiny ovens, coffee makers, and food warmers, provide airlines with higher performance and reliability than traditional gas-powered equipment. These inserts are intended to be lightweight and space-saving, which is critical for modern aircraft where cabin space is a necessity. Furthermore, the transition to electric systems supports sustainability goals by lowering the carbon footprint associated with in-flight activities. Innovations in electric insert technology also contribute to faster heating times and improved temperature management, hence enhancing total service quality.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Galley Equipment Market from 2023 to 2033. The region's robust aviation industry, which includes a large volume of both local and international flights, drives demand for innovative galley equipment. North American airlines are at the forefront of improving the passenger experience, resulting in investments in modern, energy-efficient, and space-saving galley solutions. The region also sees a lot of retrofitting activity, as airlines upgrade their fleets with cutting-edge equipment to stay competitive. Furthermore, severe safety and environmental requirements in the United States and Canada impose high standards, impacting product development and innovation.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. This expansion is fuelled by rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, and the emergence of low-cost carriers, which make air travel more affordable. Major countries such as China, India, and Japan are investing in modernising its aviation infrastructure, resulting in an increase in new aircraft orders and fleet expansions. This drives up demand for modern galley equipment that improves in-flight services and passenger comfort. Furthermore, in order to stand out in a competitive market, the region's airlines are emphasising high-quality service. The move towards long-haul flights within and outside the area increases the demand for efficient and versatile galley equipment, positioning Asia Pacific as a crucial growth market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the market are Zodiac Aerospace, Rockwell Collins Inc., JAMCO Corporation, AIM Altitude, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Bucher Group, Aerolux, Turkish Cabin Interior, Korita Aviation, and other key companies.

Recent Market Developments

In June 2023, RTX (Raytheon Technologies), under its subsidiary Collins Aerospace, has developed a low-cost wireless networking solution for aircraft galley inserts. It enables airlines to achieve operational efficiencies and cost savings while also encouraging improved passenger service.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Galley Equipment Market, Galley Type Analysis



Standard Galley

Modular Galley Customized Galley

Aircraft Galley Equipment Market, Fit Analysis



Line Fit Retro Fit

Aircraft Galley Equipment Market, Inserts Analysis



Electric Non-Electric Insert

Aircraft Galley Equipment Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

