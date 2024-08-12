Davao Traders Fair 2024: A Day Of Financial Enlightenment

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Davao, Philippines, 12th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The much-anticipated Davao Traders Fair, hosted by FINEXPO, is set to take place on October 26, 2024, at the dusitD2 Davao Hotel. This event promises a day of financial enlightenment, offering traders, investors, and finance enthusiasts a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights and expand their financial horizons.

A Heaven For Financial Knowledge

The Davao Traders Fair will feature an array of engaging seminars, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complex world of finance. With a focus on practical strategies and real-world applications, this event is set to be a game-changer for all participants.

Meet Our Speakers

The Davao Traders Fair boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the stage.

Meet John Philip Billones, Business Development Section Head of Mindanao. a passionate advocate for personal finance and investment literacy, JP Billones is dedicated to helping Filipinos understand the importance of saving and investing. He regularly conducts seminars and webinars for various organizations, sharing his insights on achieving financial goals.

Bringing to you Ken Berry, CEO & Founder of ConnectWeb3 PH. Having vast experience as a marketing consultant and strategist with experience in over 200 crypto projects since 2020, he is now a leading figure in the blockchain community. Ken Berry is also the founder of Blockchain Network Philippines and Mindanao Blockchain Association, and his presentations will offer attendees a deep dive into the world of blockchain and digital assets.

In addition to the educational sessions, the Davao Traders Fair will feature interactive booths where international financial companies will provide firsthand information and resources. This is a unique opportunity to engage with industry professionals, network with like-minded individuals, and explore new avenues for financial growth.

As the Davao Traders Fair approaches, excitement is building for what promises to be an enriching and transformative experience. Stay connected with us on social media for updates and event details.

