Sudan: 28 Killed, 46 Injured In Clashes

Khartoum, Aug 12 (IANS) At least 28 civilians were killed and 46 others in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur State in western Sudan, said Al-Hafiz Bakheet, the state's acting Governor.

"The RSF resorted to new massacres after the systematic shelling of markets and civilian facilities, and storming homes of citizens and liquidating them," he said on Sunday.

According to the Governor, the Sudanese (SAF) and the joint force of the armed movements in the Darfur region had managed to repulse the RSF attack and inflicted heavy losses on them on Saturday.

"El Fasher will remain resilient and steadfast and soon will be free of any rebels," the Governor said.

The RSF has not issued any comments regarding the attack.

Since May 10, fierce clashes between the SAF and the RSF have been raging in El Fasher.

Sudan has been witnessing a deadly conflict between the SAF and the RSF since April 15, 2023, resulting in the loss of at least 16,650 lives. An estimated 10.7 million people are now internally displaced in Sudan, with approximately 2.2 million others seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, according to recent UN data.