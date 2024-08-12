Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai 'Still Married'? Actor Has THIS To Say About His Divorce Rumours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Abhishek Bachchan allegedly responded to reports regarding his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage. Recently, fans have speculated that Abhishek and Aishwarya's relationship may be strained. The assumption began after Abhishek 'liked' a divorce-related post and Aishwarya made a solo appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last month. While the pair has not issued a statement, many sources allege Abhishek discussed the rumors with an overseas media outlet.



According to The Times of India, Abhishek spoke with UK Media about the continuing speculations. Addressing the divorce rumors, he showed off his wedding ring and claimed to be 'still married'. He said that he had nothing to say about the rumors and unfortunately the media has all inflated the situation out of proportion. "I understand why you do this. You need to file some stories. It's fine; we're celebrities; we have to accept it,"

About Abhishek and Aishwarya



Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for seventeen years and the couple has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. In recent years, the pair has kept their marriage private and their social media posts about each other have been limited to wishes for important occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. However, Abhishek and Aishwarya do not miss an opportunity to support each other and their family.

Abhishek was seen with Aishwarya both during production and after the film's release. Meanwhile, Aishwarya became Agastya Nanda's biggest fan during the premiere of his debut film, The Archies, last year. She appeared beside Abhishek, Aaradhya, Agastya, and other Bachchan family members.

Meanwhile, Abhishek was recently spotted attending the Olympics in Paris. The actor made a solo appearance at the games and was spotted applauding the Indian athletes competing in the games. He also heaped admiration on Neeraj Chopra after he earned a silver medal for India in the javelin throw final.