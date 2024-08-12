BREAKING: Delhi CM Kejriwal Moves SC Challenging Arrest By CBI In Connection With Excise Policy Case

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal has escalated his battle by filing a petition with the Supreme Court to contest his arrest by the CBI in the Excise Policy case. Alongside challenging the arrest, he has also submitted a regular bail plea. The Delhi High Court had previously dismissed his challenge and directed him to seek bail from the trial court.

