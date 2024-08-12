BREAKING: Delhi CM Kejriwal Moves SC Challenging Arrest By CBI In Connection With Excise Policy Case
Date
8/12/2024 1:23:54 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has escalated his legal battle by filing a petition with the Supreme Court to contest his arrest by the CBI in the Excise Policy case. Alongside challenging the arrest, he has also submitted a regular bail plea. The Delhi High Court had previously dismissed his challenge and directed him to seek bail from the trial court.
Developing story.
MENAFN12082024007385015968ID1108542954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.