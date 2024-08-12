Who is Alicia Kaur? Model who flirted with Sidharth Malhotra

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alicia Kaur, an Australian model residing in Mumbai, recently walked the runway alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The was spotted holding the model tight and having passionate moments with her on the runway. The dramatic events went viral, and many people teased Kiara Advani. But who is the model?

Sidharth Malhotra's Delhi rampwalk for Shantanu and Nikhil has garnered notice. The actor's daring stroll and connection with his fellow model had the internet buzzing.



Alicia Kaur, an Australian who lives in Mumbai, has been a model for over 10 years. She began her career at age three and told Elle India she got signed by a famous agency at 19.

She was denied 45 times before. After modelling in China and Europe, she moved to India. Her Instagram bio says, 'Supermodel of the Year India 2023'.



She told Elle India she always desired a country that matched her characteristics. She appreciated her life in India, her homeland. Walking the ramp with Sid made Alicia famous.

The model pulled Sid's collar while dancing in the video. Sid and the model posed on the ramp. The actor looked good in a gold-black suit. Many event videos have become viral.