Global AR In Agriculture Market Size To Worth USD 37.88 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 36.8%

New York, United States , Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global AR in Agriculture Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.65 Million in 2023 to USD 7.88 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.8% during the projected period.









One technology that could be utilized to raise overall production in the agriculture sector is augmented reality. The technology is compatible with several different technologies, such as automated devices, Internet of Things (IoT), predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and precision algorithms. Apart from the increasing need for food, several other microeconomic factors are expected to propel AR's growth in the agriculture industry. Furthermore, AR's hands-free data visualization boosts training efficacy and efficiency in agriculture while concurrently raising productivity throughout the agribusiness value chain through the use of simulations or real-time assistance. In light of this, businesses will utilize augmented reality (AR) in the future. Augmented reality-enhanced precision farming holds promise in mitigating pollution and resource waste associated with irrigation and pesticide use. Furthermore, farmers worldwide will need to increase food yields, either by expanding the amount of land available for crop cultivation or by enhancing the productivity of already-existing agricultural fields through the use of fertilizer, irrigation, and cutting-edge methods like precision farming. However, the market is moderately consolidated, with a few prominent firms operating across many regions. However, digital agriculture technologies remain relatively unpopular globally, which deters investment, leads to a shortage of related enterprises, and hinders industry growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 105 Market data tables and figures & & charts from the report on the " Global AR In Agriculture Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Indoor Farming and Outdoor Farming), By Solution (Software, Hardware, and Services), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The indoor farming segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global AR in the agriculture market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global AR in the agriculture market is divided into indoor farming and outdoor farming. Among these, the indoor farming segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global AR in the agriculture market during the projected timeframe. Horticulture, terrace farming, vertical farming, hydroponics, aquaponics, and greenhouses are examples of indoor agricultural techniques. Augmented reality (AR), which can be viewed on a tablet, smartphone, or smart eyewear, produces a live representation of reality using digital information. Augmented reality holds great promise for enhancing indoor farming's intelligence and output. In specific locations or even in individual plants, AR can display data from sensors, equipment, and commercial software. previous disease stress, crop development, soil moisture, and climate.

The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global AR in the agriculture market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the solution, the global AR in the agriculture market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Among these, the software segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global AR in the agriculture market during the projected timeframe. The scientific farming strategy uses a variety of techniques depending on the size of the field and the time of year. Farmers regularly test the fertility of every area of the land, which is typically a challenging and time-consuming process. Extended reality is a futuristic approach in agriculture that provides multiple opportunities for industry transformation. Scouting hectares of land for pests and insects that could contaminate crops could be all that is required.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global AR in the agriculture market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global AR in the agriculture market over the forecast period. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture projections, the agricultural sector contributed around USD 1.530 trillion to the GDP of the nation in 2023. This graphic explains the expansion of the agriculture sector in North America. The most common activity in the region of North America is massive agriculture. Furthermore, North America has historically been at the forefront of agricultural developments worldwide.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global AR in the Agriculture market during the projected timeframe. Owing to the software's more accurate and resource-efficient approach, innovative farm management approaches have resulted in lower energy consumption and overall cost-effective operations. The industry is expected to grow as a result of consumers' growing preference for more practical smart farming solutions over traditional ones. With reduced energy and input costs, farmers are producing at the same rate, which is expected to drive the industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global AR in Agriculture Market include Neap Livestock Management, AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & Co. KG, CLAAS Ka GmbH, EON Reality, Verstand Group, Augment, Grow Glide, LLC, Plant Vision, Visual Logic, LLC, Anarchy labs, Rams Creative Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Program-Ace, Think Digital, Nedap N.V., and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, following the acquisition of the machine vision section, CNH Industrial, the parent company of Raven Industries, said that it would begin the process of strategically integrating Augmenta. This innovation further broadens the company's completely automated solutions by adding Sense & Act capabilities for variable rate crop spraying scenarios.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global AR in Agriculture Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global AR in Agriculture Market, By Application



Indoor Farming Outdoor Farming

Global AR in Agriculture Market, By Solution



Software

Hardware Service

Global AR in Agriculture Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

