Death Toll From Yemen's Rains, Floods Rises To 61

ADEN, Aug 12 (NNN-SABA) – The death toll from recent heavy rains and floods in Yemen, climbed to 61 yesterday, according to a statement by the Executive Unit for the Management of Displaced Persons Camps in Yemen.

The latest casualties were reported in the country's north-eastern province of Marib, where four displaced persons lost their lives, and 20 others were injured, due to severe weather conditions, said the unit.

It added that more than 7,000 displaced families have been affected by the heavy rain, winds, and lightning, in Marib.

The statement noted that, 2,973 families have been completely impacted, while 4,206 families have suffered partial damage, across 41 camps and sites of internally displaced people in Marib.

Severe flooding in Yemen has caused widespread devastation.

According to a report released yesterday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen, the UN agency said that, torrential rains have affected 34,260 families, with displaced persons bearing the brunt of the impact.

As the situation worsens, Yemen's National Centre of Meteorology has issued warnings to citizens throughout the country, urging them to avoid watercourses and exercise caution. The centre forecasts continued heavy rainfall, floods, and strong winds, particularly in the highlands and western and southern regions of the country.

The Yemeni government on Thursday called for international support, to help address the damage caused by recent heavy rains and floods.