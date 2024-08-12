Israeli Minister: Anyone Who Threatens Us Can Expect An Unprecedented Blow From Us
8/12/2024 1:06:52 AM
Enemies that threaten to inflict unprecedented damage on Israel,
can expect an unprecedented response.
The Minister of Defense of the Jewish state, Yoav Galant, issued
such a warning against Iran and the pro-Iran 'Hezbollah'.
"Enemies from Iran and Hezbollah are threatening to harm Israel
in ways they have not used in the past. Anyone who does this can
expect an unprecedented blow from us," Galant said.
It should be noted that Galant's statements at the meeting with
the new conscripts of the Israel Defense Forces at the military
base located in the central part of the country were published by
the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
"Israel has significant capabilities," Galant continued without
giving details.
He also expressed hope that Israel's enemies will change their
minds and not start a war on additional fronts. "I hope that they
will think about this moment and not bring it to a point where they
will force us to do significant damage," he said. "We don't want
it, but we have to be ready", - the minister concluded his
thoughts, addressing the new recruits.
