Surge In Azerbaijan's Currency Market - Future Monetary Policy And Economic Stability
8/12/2024 1:06:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Zara Araz, AZERNEWS
In the first half of 2024, Azerbaijan's currency market
witnessed a substantial increase in transaction volumes, with a
total of $20.2 billion processed. This marks a notable 32.9%
increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting both a
growing Economy and heightened market activity.
The increase in transaction volumes is attributed primarily to
non-cash transactions, which totaled $17.8 billion. This segment
experienced a rise of approximately 32.8% compared to the first
half of 2023. On the other hand, cash currency transactions
amounted to $2.4 billion, reflecting a growth of 33.3% over the
same period.
In the non-cash currency market, the US dollar remains the
dominant currency, constituting 81% of the transactions. This
highlights the continued preference for the dollar in non-cash
dealings, likely due to its global stability and the economic
relationships between Azerbaijan and dollar-based economies.
Conversely, other currencies combined account for 19% of non-cash
transactions.
Cash currency transactions also reflect a strong preference for
the US dollar, with 87.5% of these transactions being in dollars.
The remaining 12.5% of cash transactions involve other currencies,
indicating a relatively minor but present diversification.
The sharp increase in both non-cash and cash transactions
signals a robust economic environment in Azerbaijan. The rise in
transaction volumes suggests increased economic activity,
potentially driven by higher trade volumes, foreign investment, or
an uptick in domestic consumption.
The dominance of the US dollar in both non-cash and cash
transactions underlines its pivotal role in Azerbaijan's currency
market. This may reflect the country's economic ties with the US or
its involvement in dollar-dominated international trade. The slight
use of other currencies in transactions could indicate a gradual
diversification but with the dollar still being the preferred
choice.
Azerbaijan's currency market has experienced a significant
uptick in transaction volumes in the first half of 2024, driven by
both non-cash and cash transactions. The overwhelming preference
for the US dollar in these transactions underscores its central
role in the country's financial system. This trend not only
reflects Azerbaijan's growing economic activity but also highlights
its strong alignment with dollar-based financial practices. As the
year progresses, monitoring these trends will be crucial for
understanding the broader economic landscape and the implications
for future monetary policy and economic stability in
Azerbaijan.
