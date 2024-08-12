K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Growth Expected To See Next Level With Macmillan Learning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to Market, the K-12 education spending size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%. from 2024-2030

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new research study on Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market is added by HTF MI in its repository to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and a breakdown of K-12 Education Technology Spend products and offerings correlated with macroeconomic headwinds and slowdowns. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and influencing factors of K-12 Education Technology Spend market are evaluated with market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are BenQ, Cengage Learning, Next Education, D2L, Intel, TAL Education, CHUNGDAHM LEARNING, Knewton, Dell, Blackboard, Tata ClassEdge, McGraw-Hill Education, Educomp Solutions, Ellucian, Macmillan Learning, Microsoft, Adobe Systems, IBM & Samsung.If you are involved in the K-12 Education Technology Spend product offering or planning to enter, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook and consequential analysis of K-12 Education Technology Spend companies and trending segments.Get an inside scoop with Sample Report @:The Global K-12 Education Technology Spend research study is segmented by Types [, Educational PC, Interactive displays & Classroom wearables] as well as by Applications [Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School & High School] with historical and future market size & % share along with the growth rate. Important geographical regions like North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile & Others and leading players such as BenQ, Cengage Learning, Next Education, D2L, Intel, TAL Education, CHUNGDAHM LEARNING, Knewton, Dell, Blackboard, Tata ClassEdge, McGraw-Hill Education, Educomp Solutions, Ellucian, Macmillan Learning, Microsoft, Adobe Systems, IBM & Samsung are included. The report gives a clear idea about the growth factors, reasons for the upliftment/deterioration of K-12 Education Technology Spend players in recent years, and different opportunities and strategies to expand the market.To analyze different players of interest matching your business objectives from K-12 Education Technology Spend industry by geography or a specific country; share customized requirements now.Ask Our Expert for customization and feasibility @:Strategic Points Covered in Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Table of ContentChapter 1: Introduction, the basic information of the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market & product overviewChapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope of the K-12 Education Technology Spend MarketChapter 3: K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends, and Challenges & OpportunitiesChapter 4: Market Factor Analysis, K-12 Education Technology Spend Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark AnalysisChapter 5: Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis of K-12 Education Technology Spend, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Company ProfilingChapter 6: Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, Application /vertical or end users, and other Segments (2018-2029)Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries (2019-2030)Chapter 8: Research MethodologyChapter 9: Data Source.......Major Highlights of K-12 Education Technology Spend Competitive LandscapeThe company profile section of K-12 Education Technology Spend studies analyses the company's operational structure, major products, and services offering, geographic footprints and subsidiaries, key management executives and their biographies along with major and closest peer competitors.Understand and respond to Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market competitors; business strategies, and capitalize on strengths and weaknesses with SWOT analysis.Latest developments of K-12 Education Technology Spend players and track findings and outcomes following development.Potential investments and merger & acquisition targets set by giants in K-12 Education Technology Spend Industry, with detailed insight into the company's strategic & top-line, and bottom-line performance.Highlighting key financial ratios and metrics of public and private companies of K-12 Education Technology Spend that include the revenue trends, growth margins, liquidity and leverage, and efficiency ratios.To add value to products and services; K-12 Education Technology Spend research comprises valuable measures showing distinguishable traits/features that influence end users' behavior and demand metrics.Buy Latest Edition to Get full access of Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Report @:Thanks for reading K-12 Education Technology Spend Industry Research Publication; you can also get individual country or region-wise report versions like LATAM, Southeast Asia, MENA, North America, DACH, Western Europe, USA, Europe, or Asia Pacific.About Author:HTF Market Intelligence aims to provide research and analytical services to empower businesses with valuable strategies, by offering services with depth and breadth of industry mindsets, research, and experience that helps in decision-making.

