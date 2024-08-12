Power To The Youth: International Youth Day Statement By Education Cannot Wait Executive Director Yasmine Sherif

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We live in a divided world of the haves and the have

nots. The rich get richer, the poor get poorer. There is

learning poverty, poverty, healthcare poverty, and

food

poverty. When you think about the dynamics of the world today, there is even empathy and humanity poverty.



Worldwide, 1 in 4 young people are left out of education, employment or skills training, according to recent analysis from the United Nations. Young women are more than twice as likely to be in this situation.

This divide gets greater for young people living on the frontlines of the world's most pressing humanitarian crises

in places like the Democratic Republic of Congo,

Gaza,

Haiti

and Sudan,

where

the

remarkable potential

of youth is

eviscerated by brutal armed conflicts, forced displacement, the climate crisis and other

horrific,

compounding challenges.



To empower today's youth, we

must

urgently

address this growing

divide. It starts with quality education, skills training, and

a

broad collection of supportive

life-long learning

measures

fit for purpose, activating an entire generation

of future leaders.



As

UN Secretary-General António Guterres

points out: "Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires a seismic shift – which can only happen if we empower young people and work with them as equals."



This year's

International Youth Day calls for us all to look at the power of digital pathways to enhance sustainable development. Indeed, digitization, artificial intelligence and other technological advances are transforming our world and offer unprecedented opportunities to accelerate sustainable development.



But in a world where

250 million children cannot

read

– or do not have access to a school meal or mental health –

how can we leverage the potential

of technology

to accelerate our efforts to deliver on the goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development?

Education Cannot Wait –

the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises within the United Nations

–

puts youth first in everything we do. This starts from the highest levels of ECW's governance, which includes two inspirational youth leaders,

Mutesi

Hadijah

and Hector Ulloa ,

who are activating a global youth movement through the

#Youth4ECW

campaign.



Through ECW investments, we are working to bridge the digital divide, extend remote learning, enhance skills training, and provide young people with the tools, training and knowledge they need to thrive in the fast-changing world of the 21st

century.



In

Moldova

for instance, ECW investments focused on refugee children from Ukraine and host community children – and

delivered by UNICEF and the Refugee Education Working Group – have established 98

EduTech Labs across 32 regions.

In countries like

Burkina Faso ,

Central African Republic ,

Democratic Republic of

the

Congo ,

Niger

and

Nigeria , ECW supports

vocational education programmes for adolescents who have been pushed out of school.



These collective actions offer an essential first step in bridging the divide for the millions of children pushed into learning poverty by emergencies and protracted crises. But more needs to be done and we urge private sector donors, high-net-worth individuals and philanthropic foundations to provide urgently needed funding as we race to mobilize an additional US$600 million to deliver on ECW's

three-year strategic programme.



Together, through the power of inclusive education, digital pathways and lifelong learning, we can bridge the divide and create a world united through a wealth of humanity.

SOURCE Education Cannot Wait