Celine Dion Rebukes Trump For Playing 'Titanic' Song At A Rally

Singer Celine Dion says the use of her song "My Heart Will Go On” at former president Donald Trump's rallies is unauthorized and not endorsed, after the ballad was played at the presidential candidate's event in Montana last week.

Sony Entertainment Canada "became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing 'My Heart Will Go On' at a Donald / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” her official X account posted on Saturday.

"Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” it added. "...And really, THAT song?”



The hit was the theme for the 1997 film "Titanic,” a blockbuster epic about the deadly sinking of the luxury ocean liner in 1912.

The song's association with the doomed ship triggered jokes about the former president's campaign.

Marc Broklawski, whose X profile says he is a member of the Democratic Party of Virginia, tweeted that the song was perfect "because when your campaign's headed for an iceberg, you might as well set it to music.”

Trump's campaign could not be immediately reached for comment late Saturday.

Dion's performance at the Olympic Games in Paris last month was her first since she said in 2022 that she had a rare neurological condition known as stiff-person syndrome.

She isn't the first Canadian-born singer to oppose Trump's use of songs at his rallies. Neil Young sought up to $150,000 in damages after Trump's 2020 campaign played "Rockin' in the Free World” and "Devil's Sidewalk.”

Many other artists, including Adele, Aerosmith, Rihanna and Pharrell Williams, have told Trump to stop using their work at his events.

In 2020, the Rolling Stones teamed up with performing rights organization BMI to try to stop Trump from using the band's songs at campaign events as "You Can't Always Get What You Want” was being played at his rallies.