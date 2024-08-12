Germany Confirms Support For Qatar, Egypt, US Proposal On Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Germany ha stressed the urgent need for the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip proposed by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, calling for seizing this opportunity to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Strip's residents.

The German Foreign called for an end to the repeated by the Israeli forces on and for their circumstances to be quickly revealed.

In a post on the X platform, the ministry described the reports from Gaza as terrible, stressing that killing civilians who are seeking shelter is unacceptable.

The ministry noted the terrible suffering of women, men, and many children seeking protection who have been fleeing repeatedly for months from the fighting in Gaza.

On Saturday, the Israeli occupation forces committed a massacre against the unarmed Palestinian people in the Al Tabi'in School in the Al Daraj neighborhood, which houses displaced people, leaving more than 100 martyrs and hundreds of injuries.

On Thursday, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and US President Joe Biden issued a joint statement stressing that it is time to immediately end the long-standing suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip, as well as the hostages and their families, and to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release the hostages and detainees.

The three leaders also expressed their readiness, as mediators, to put forward a settlement proposal for the remaining implementation-related issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties, noting their call on the two sides to resume urgent talks on Thursday, August 15, in (Doha or Cairo) to close all remaining gaps and begin implementing the agreement without any delay.