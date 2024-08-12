Qatar National Cement Profits Drop 18.56% In H1 2024
Doha: Qatar National Cement Company (QNCC) net profits dropped by 18.56 percent in the first half of 2024 to reach QR 82.473 million, compared to QR 101.273 million in the same period of 2023.
The company's figures, published on the Qatar stock exchange (QSE) website on Sunday, showed a decline in earnings per share to QR 0.13 in the period ending June 30, 2024, compared to earnings per share of QR 0.15 for the same period of 2023.
