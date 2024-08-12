(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire)



The Unlimited Collection focuses on cultural charms to meet travellers' aspirations for authentic and immersive local cultural experiences

From debuting in Singapore with three properties, The Unlimited Collection now comprises 11 properties across Asia, Europe and the Middle East First resort property under The Unlimited Collection begins operations in Vietnam

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2024 – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), has more than tripled its portfolio under The Unlimited Collection to 11 properties across Asia, Europe and the Middle East over the past year. As travellers seek meaningful engagement with a destination's culture, people, food and environment, Ascott is launching a brand refresh of The Unlimited Collection to accentuate its focus on cultural charms. This will reinforce the global positioning of The Unlimited Collection as a curated selection of independent upscale hotels in vibrant neighbourhoods that feature exquisite designs and fulfil travellers' aspirations for authentic and immersive local cultural experiences.The Unlimited Collection debuted in 2020 with three properties in Singapore[1] – Ann Siang House by The Unlimited Collection , KēSa House by The Unlimited Collection and Wanderlust by The Unlimited Collection – all of which are located within conserved buildings in cultural districts but each with its own design and character. With unique experiences delivered in the most charming of locations, KēSa House and Wanderlust by The Unlimited Collection were recently ranked as the Best Boutique Hotel and Best Hotel for Couples in Singapore respectively by Forbes . Tapping the popularity of experiential travel, Ascott added eight new properties to The Unlimited Collection in the past year. The Unlimited Collection now comprises more than 900 units, both operating and in the pipeline, spanning eight cities globally.Ms Serena Lim, Chief Growth Officer, Ascott, said: "Our collection brands form a key pillar of Ascott's growth plans as they enable us to partner with independent owners who wish to preserve the unique identities of their properties while leveraging Ascott's expertise in hospitality management, supported by our global distribution system and loyalty network. In recent years, we have witnessed increasing interest in Ascott's collection brands as they offer owners flexibility, ease of conversion and quick time-to-market while preserving the distinctive nature of each property. As a result, we have made good headway with the heritage-focused The Crest Collection brand in the luxury hotel segment, amassing 13 properties in Europe and Asia with over 1,600 units to date. The Unlimited Collection, that focuses on accentuating the unique cultural charms of each property, is our next global collection brand success with eight properties added in the past year. We see potential in further scaling The Unlimited Collection through offering customised support to owners who seek to capitalise on growing guest demand for authentic local experiences."Ms Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, said: "Travellers nowadays are willing to invest more in experiences that are true to local culture. For Ascott, it means building up a brand rooted in the power of discovery and the magic of authentic experiences. As more travellers aspire to embrace the local way of life, The Unlimited Collection rises to the occasion with curated experiential stays that appeal to this emerging breed of travellers who seeks an immersive sense of place. Designed to offer an authentic experience from each destination, every property in The Unlimited Collection is a local landmark featuring exquisite designs that leads guests to intriguing personal discoveries and engaging cultural appreciation. With its refreshed brand focus on the charm of culture, we are confident The Unlimited Collection will foster a deeper connection between our guests and the destinations they visit, making every stay memorable and unique."Following the launch of The Unlimited Collection in Singapore, the brand took root in Vietnam in December 2023 with the opening of the 100-unit Anmira Resort & Spa Hoi An by The Unlimited Collection , located between the vibrant Hoi An Old Town and the pristine shores of Cua Dai and An Bang Beach. The opening marked the first resort under The Unlimited Collection.Poised for further expansion into Malaysia and Indonesia, the brand will also see the addition of more than 200 units across three properties by end 2025. These properties are Macalister Hotel Penang by The Unlimited Collection, Amatonn Hotel & Residence by The Unlimited Collection and Costaluna Batam by The Unlimited Collection.Expanding into Europe, The Unlimited Collection will welcome its first two properties in the United Kingdom, namely Mount Royal Hotel Edinburgh by The Unlimited Collection before the end of 2024 and The Grand Hotel Leicester by The Unlimited Collection by 2Q 2025. These two conversion properties are signed in partnership with S Hotels and Resorts PCL (SET: SHR), the hospitality arm of leading international development company Singha Estate PCL (SET: S). In addition, Temple Bar Hotel Dublin , a 136-room hotel in Ireland owned by CapitaLand Ascott Trust , will be rebranded under The Unlimited Collection by end 2024. These three properties in Europe comprise more than 400 units.Over in the Middle East, the 90-unit The Unlimited Collection Hotel Marrakech paves the way for Ascott's entry into the enthralling city of Marrakech in Morocco come 2026.Please refer tofor more information on these eight properties that have been added to The Unlimited Collection since 2023.The Unlimited Collection brand refresh is a continuation of Ascott's Brand360 strategy, a groupwide initiative to strengthen its brand portfolio through sharpened brand stories and the introduction of signature experiences and programmes unique to each brand. According to the 2023 Global Travel Trends Report by American Express , 85% of respondents expressed an interest in discovering hidden gems and are keen to visit a place where they can truly experience the local culture. The refreshed brand's focus on cultural charms distinguishes The Unlimited Collection as a portfolio of storied hotels featuring exquisite designs in exciting locations.Focused on delivering unscripted, unchartered, unconventional and unforgettable experiences, The Unlimited Collection accentuates the bohemian charm of cultural enclaves, bringing guests on an adventure in lively neighbourhoods filled with colourful sights, sounds, tastes and personalities. Guests will be treated to a kaleidoscope of festivals, art, music, craft, food and language steeped in local culture that fascinates even the most discerning of wanderlusts.Embodying the brand essence, Ann Siang House by The Unlimited Collection in Singapore is a restored heritage building nestled on the outskirts of the historic Telok Ayer sub-district of Chinatown, where a multitude of world-class bars and trendy eateries sit at its doorstep. Whether it is the bustle of the city or the stories of the old streets in the culturally rich precinct, guests of Ann Siang House can indulge in a genuine experience that encompasses the exquisite cultural essence of Singapore.In another example, Temple Bar Hotel Dublin by The Unlimited Collection will enhance its reputation as a cultural icon celebrating the best of local Irish music after completing its rebranding exercise. Located along Fleet Street, a vibrant neighbourhood steeped in music, art, culture and history, the hotel is home to Buskers Bar, a lively contemporary bar and renowned landmark, and Buskers on the Ball, an award-winning sports bar. Hotel guests can stroll along the cobbled streets of the Temple Bar district to explore various markets, galleries and boutiques during the day, and immerse in the buzzy atmosphere filled with live music gigs from popular Irish pubs when night falls.With a strong design intent inspired by each neighbourhood's culture, The Unlimited Collection elevates the authentic to the extraordinary with its approach on. Melding tradition with modernity, KēSa House by The Unlimited Collection for example is a standout flexible stay property located across 10 contiguous shophouses along Keong Saik Road in Singapore's Chinatown. In the hipster enclave of Jalan Besar located close by, Wanderlust by The Unlimited Collection is housed in a heritage 1920s Art Deco style building, with interiors that merge old world charm with modern day comforts. Over in Vietnam, Anmira Resort & Spa Hoi An by The Unlimited Collection melds Hoi An's historic tradition into alluring designs, with each room featuring a distinctive Indochina architectural style.Slated to open by the end of 2024, Mount Royal Hotel Edinburgh by The Unlimited Collection reimagines the heritage of the hotel for wanderlusts and connoisseurs, featuring a 'Library Lobby' decked out in books and framed artefacts waxing lyrical about the best small batch scotch whisky and iconic works from generations of Scottish writers. The Grand Hotel Leicester by The Unlimited Collection welcomes guests to experience the opulence of the Grade II listed Victorian building that has played host to several historic events.Another brand signature is, a retail concept unique to The Unlimited Collection properties, offering an array of property merchandise created in collaboration with local artists and crafters. Showcasing one-of-a-kind local trinkets and charms, The U Shop ensures that guests can take home a cherished local memento that authentically embodies each destination's cultural tapestry.The Unlimited Collection is a realm for adventure-seekers looking to freely embrace their true self. Fusing rich character, extraordinary designs and new perspectives of experiencing each destination, guests can dot their travel journeys with unique stories. A melting pot of intriguing spirits and stories,at The Unlimited Collection properties invite guests to experience a fusion of classic and creativity, while sharing passions with fellow wanderlusts.Associates of The Unlimited Collection, known affectionately aslive the bohemian charm of the locale and help guests create their own distinctive experiences that are anything but ordinary. Embodying the core of creativity and authenticity, Gen-Us are trendsetters who are always in the know of the latest happenings in town. They are unconventional and always there to delight guests with thoughtfully unique surprises, and are culturists who are passionate about bringing remarkable and undiscovered experiences to everyone.A brand film titled 'Be a Gen-U: A Generation for Unlimited Experiences ', will roll out on various digital and social channels as part of the brand refresh of The Unlimited Collection. The film illustrates how a Gen-U embarks on an unscripted adventure, exploring charming destinations and immersing herself in cultural experiences to discover what propels her to travel. It highlights The Unlimited Collection's refreshed brand story and signatures through a kaleidoscope of festivals, art, music, craft, food and languages steeped in local culture. 