J&K: Why Amarnath Yatra Suspended On Batal Axis Route?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) J&K: Amarnath Yatra has been suspended on Monday on the Baltal Axis, to carry out maintenance work on both Pahalgam and Baltal Axis following heavy rains on August 11.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bhiduri said, "Due to the heavy rains, urgent repair and maintenance work is required to be undertaken on the Baltal axis of the Amarnath Yatra. In the interest of the safety of the yatris, no yatra will be allowed tomorrow from the Baltal route also."

"Further updates will be issued in the due course of time," he added.

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine began on June 29. This year, the 52-day-long pilgrimage would culminate on August 19.

The Yatra, conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, is divided into two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other through Baltal in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir. Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims.

(With inputs from ANI)