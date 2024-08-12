Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 12: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K
8/12/2024 12:00:27 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Kolkata and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on 12th of August 2024
The Price of Gold in Kolkata today, August 12 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,615 and ₹6,946 for 24 carat
1 gram - ₹6,615
₹6,615 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 52,960 ₹ 52,960 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 66,150 ₹66,150 (yesterday)
1 gram - ₹ 6,946
₹ 6,946 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 55,568
₹ 55,568 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 69,460
₹ 69,460 (Yesterday)
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹55,568
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on August 10th was ₹55,568
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on August 9th was ₹55,400
