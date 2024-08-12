Israel Expects Attack By Iran, Hezbollah This Week

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Aug 12 (IANS) The Israeli is expecting a combined attack from Iran and Hezbollah this week following a new intelligence assessment.

Sources in Israel's Defence told IANS that Yoav Gallant had a detailed discussion on the Iranian plans with the US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin on Sunday.

Press Secretary of Pentagon Major General Pat Ryder stated that the US defence secretary had ordered the movement of USS Georgia -- the guided missile submarine of the US -- to the Middle East.

The statement also said that the US defence Secretary had ordered the deployment of Aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to move to the Middle East. The carrier has F-35 fighter jets on board along with F/A-18 fighter aircraft.

Meanwhile, the media in the region have reported that Iran had delayed the attack due to French pressure on the Islamic Republic in view of the Paris Olympics which was wrapped up on Sunday night.

It may be recalled that the Islamic Republic of Iran is under pressure from its Army -- the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) -- to unleash an attack on Israel after the assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr was also assassinated hours before the killing of Ismail Haniyeh. Israel had blamed Shukr for being responsible for the recent missile attack by Hezbollah on a soccer ground in Majdal Shams in Golan Heights in Israel leading to the death of 12 children.

The spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Rear Admiral Daniel Hageri, however, said that there were no changes to emergency guidelines for the citizens.

"The IDF and the defence establishment monitor our enemies and the developments in the Middle East, with an emphasis on Iran and Hezbollah, and constantly assess the situation,” Hagari said in a statement on Sunday late evening, adding that troops were“deployed and prepared with a high level of readiness”.

He further said,“If it becomes necessary to change the instructions, we will update in an orderly message on the official channels”.