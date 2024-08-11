Disney Honors 14 New Disney Legends In Star-Studded Ceremony Closing Out Historic D23 Fan Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Special guests and celebrities surprised the honorees with heartwarming tributes and outstanding performances throughout the evening at the Honda Center.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, during an over-the-top ceremony that capped off a historic D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event weekend, The Walt Disney Company honored 14 new Disney Legends who have left an indelible mark on the company's historic legacy. The 2024 honorees included Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams.

This year's ceremony, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, was the largest in the 37 years since the first Disney Legend was honored, with a Hollywood-level production that brought the magic of this historic event to even greater heights. And for the first time ever, the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning Monday, August 12 at 2pm PT/5pm ET.

Disney CEO Bob Iger welcomed guests to the ceremony and highlighted the historical significance of the award.

"The Disney Legends Award is the highest honor our company bestows," Iger said. "It's presented as a celebration of talent, a recognition of achievement, and, above all, a sincere expression of our deep gratitude. Disney Legends are bound by the special place they have earned in our history for their tremendous contributions in service of entertaining and delighting fans around the globe."

Each Disney Legend was honored by a special video tribute and surprise guest appearances, including popular film, television, and music stars, devoted Disney cast members, and major musical ensemble performances.

2024 Disney Legends Award Presentations

Harrison Ford , with a special presentation from Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger.



Speaking to Ford's immense range and the iconic characters he originated, Iger noted, "He is the definition of the leading man, who stands alone in a category all his own." A tribute video honoring Ford featured commentary from Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, Karen Allen, Adam Driver, Anthony Mackie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Daisy Ridley, Ke Huy Quan, and Disney Legend George Lucas.

Jamie Lee Curtis , with a special on-stage presentation from best friend Jodie Foster and Freakier Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan.



From stage, Lohan said, "Every character she plays is different, and she always brings something unique to the role." Foster added, "She is inventive, fearless, and full of surprises." A tribute video honoring Curtis featured commentary from fellow Disney Legend James Cameron

and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Kelly Ripa , with a special on-stage presentation from Ryan Seacrest.



While presenting the award to his longtime friend and former "Live" co-host, Seacrest said, "You truly are the definition of a Legend." Seacrest was also featured in a tribute video for Ripa, alongside her "Live with Kelly and Mark"

co-host Mark Consuelos.

Martha Blanding , with a special on-stage presentation from Derek Hough and a performance of "You've Got a Friend in Me" from Disneyland Resort's The Dapper Dans and the Disneyland Band.



From stage, Hough spoke to Blanding's profound impact on every Disneyland guest she encounters: "She is a part of the foundation that makes Disneyland the happiest place on Earth." A tribute video honoring Blanding featured commentary from Dwayne Johnson, Heidi Klum, Tim O'Day, Noah Elias, and Walt Disney Company colleagues and cast members Jada Young, Clark Jones, Chris Sheppard, and Michelle Harker.

James L. Brooks , with a special animated video from The Simpsons characters and an on-stage presentation from Danny DeVito.



From stage, DeVito said, "Jim is a genius. He creates moments that are so funny, sad, and eloquent - unique windows into the human condition." A tribute video honoring Brooks featured commentary from the stars who voice the beloved The Simpsons characters: Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, and Yeardley Smith.

Colleen Atwood , with a special on-stage presentation from director Rob Marshall.



Marshall commented that

Atwood is the first costume designer to be honored as a Disney Legend, saying, "Simply put, there is just no one like her." A tribute video honoring Atwood featured commentary from Marshall, Colin Farrell, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Kevin Fitzpatrick, Melissa McCarthy,

James Bobin, Jonah Hauer-King, Halle Bailey, and Eva Green.

Frank Oz , with a special on-stage presentation from Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter.



Speaking about his friend, Docter commented on Oz's incredible career from stage, "Frank has truly created some of the best characters in the history of entertainment." A tribute video honoring Oz featured commentary from Disney Legend Mark Hamill, Robert De Niro, and Disney Legend Steve Martin.

Miley Cyrus , with a special on-stage presentation and performance from Lainey Wilson. Wilson performed "Best of Both Worlds," the iconic song made famous by Cyrus from Hannah Montana.

A tribute video honoring Cyrus featured commentary from John Travolta, Bret Michaels, and Chappell Roan.

Steve Ditko , with a special on-stage presentation from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Feige presented the award posthumously to Ditko's nephew, Mark Ditko.



On Steve Ditko's impact, Feige said, "Steve Ditko was an incredible artist and creator, and one of the original architects of the Marvel Universe." A tribute video honoring Ditko featured commentary from Feige, Disney Legend Stan Lee, and creative storytellers from Marvel, including C.B. Cebulski, Tom DeFalco, Ralph Macchio, David Bogart, and Ryan Meinerding.

Mark Henn , with a special on-stage presentation from fellow Disney Legends Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara, Linda Larkin, Ming-Na Wen, and Anika Noni Rose. For over 40 years, Henn helped create or animate some of the most timeless characters in Walt Disney Animation Studios history, including Tiana, Mulan, Young Simba, Jasmine, Belle, Ariel, and Mickey Mouse.

A tribute video honoring Henn's work featured commentary from Tony Bancroft, John Musker, David Block, and Rachel Bibb.

Joe Rohde , with a special video message from Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE and an on-stage performance from Walt Disney World Resort's Tam Tam Drummers of Harambe.



In her video, Goodall said of Rohde, "You've contributed so much to the success and reputation of Disney's theme parks over the years and given so many people an exciting and wonderful day."

A tribute video honoring Rohde featured commentary from Goodall, fellow Disney Legend James Cameron, Walt Disney Imagineering Chief Creative Officer Bruce Vaughn, and creative partners from Walt Disney Imagineering including Jeanette Lomboy, Carmen Smith, Zsolt Hormay, Emily O'Brien, Jennifer Gerstin, and Mark LaVine. Originally from the Congo, in Central Africa, the Tam Tam Drummers of Harambe set the rhythm at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Band member Amadou Ndaw presented Rohde with his award.

James Cameron , with a special video message from Kate Winslet and an on-stage presentation of the award from Zoë Saldaña.



Winslet said in her video to Cameron, "You've revolutionized the filmmaking process too many times to count, developing cutting-edge technology to create an immersive realistic experience for the audience."

Saldaña, who will have worked with Cameron for over 16 years when Avatar 3 releases in 2025, said, "Working with you has been a wild ride. Your passion, your dedication, and your eye for detail are truly unmatched." A tribute video honoring Cameron featured commentary from Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet.

Angela Bassett , with a special on-stage presentation from Ryan Coogler and the Dora Milaje from Marvel's Black Panther.



Coogler praised Bassett's profound legacy, saying, "She [has] always given these incredible larger-than-life performances that somehow still feel incredibly real and tangent. What she does is truly a gift." A tribute video honoring Bassett featured commentary from Coogler and Courtney B. Vance.

John Williams , with a special on-stage presentation from fellow Disney Legend Harrison Ford and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, followed by the Pacific Symphony Orchestra's performance of some of Williams' most iconic film scores.



Ford said, "For over half a century, each and every time John Williams composes a new score, he finds a way to imbue the films' stories and characters with a timeless and essential quality. That's because John is a storyteller."

Kennedy added: "It's no exaggeration to say that John Williams is the greatest film composer of all time. His music has transcended cinema and become a part of our global culture, touching the hearts of billions, both young and old. A tribute video honoring Williams featured commentary from Ford, Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, Disney Legend Mark Hamill, Ke Huy Quan, Daisy Ridley, and George Lucas.

The Disney Legends Awards is a 37-year tradition of The Walt Disney Company, which began when Fred MacMurray (The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor, The Happiest Millionaire) was honored in 1987. Including this year's honorees, a total of 318 Disney Legends have been named. Past Disney Legends include Tim Allen, Dame Julie Andrews, Howard Ashman, Kristen Bell, Robert Downey Jr., Annette Funicello, Whoopi Goldberg, Sir Elton John, Dame Angela Lansbury, George Lucas, Steve Martin, Alan Menken, Hayley Mills, Fess Parker, Ellen Pompeo, Robin Roberts, Robert and Richard Sherman, Marty Sklar, Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Walters, Ming-Na Wen, Betty White, and Robin Williams among many others.

The Sunday festivities followed two nights of marquee showcases with exciting performances and announcements from Disney Entertainment and Disney Experiences. Throughout the weekend, tens of thousands of fans from around the globe were treated to a back-to-back, specially curated slate of programming and experiences from across the worlds of Disney, including star-studded appearances, headline-grabbing announcements, and the largest show floor in D23 history. This unique and historic event allowed fans to engage with the Disney stories, characters, and brands they love on an even larger scale than ever before in a way that only Disney can.

