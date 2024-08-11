Over 10,000 Participate In Kashmir ‘Tiranga Rally’

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) Ahead of Independence Day, a massive 'Tiranga' rally was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Monday with thousands of people participating in it.

As per the estimates, over 10,000 people took part in the rally which was led by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. The rally started from the Botanical Garden by the banks of the Dal Lake.

Participants marched up to the Sher-e-Kashmir International Centre (SKICC). The rally will end at the Botanical Garden as the participants march back to the garden.

A canvas signature campaign will be followed by a cultural programme at the Botanical Garden where patriotic songs and events to commemorate the country's independence will be held.

The 'Tiranga' rally is a part of the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage people to bring the flag at home and hoist it to mark India's Independence. Tiranga rallies were taken out in several districts of the union territory on Saturday also.

After the abrogation of Article 370 by Parliament on August 5, 2019, J&K was completely integrated with the rest of the country.

After August 5, 2019, it was made mandatory for all government buildings, schools, colleges and universities to hoist the national flag on August 15 to send out a powerful message of unity and integrity of India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Article 370 abrogation was followed by the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 through which all central laws, rights, privileges, duties and obligations were extended to J&K.

Regressive laws like non-inheritance by daughters in the ancestral property if they chose to marry a man from outside the state, denial of equal share in the parental property to daughters, denial of land ownership and jobs to people not belonging to J&K and many other such laws were repealed through the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019.