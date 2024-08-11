Egypt's Industry Minister Addresses Manufacturing Challenges, Explores Solutions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of and Transport, underscored the critical importance of maximizing Egypt's available industrial capabilities. This effort involves close collaboration and partnership with the private sector, diligent work, localization of promising industries within Egypt, transfer, and workforce training.

El-Wazir visited the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to discuss the allocation of industrial lands across the country. The Minister emphasized the need to make additional industrial lands available to meet the growing demand from investors. Overcoming obstacles and challenges that hinder investors' work is crucial for the rapid advancement of Egyptian industry.

In a weekly expanded meeting, the Minister engaged with representatives from 81 industrial facilities in pharmaceuticals, food, chemicals, mining, textiles, and furniture sectors. The focus was on identifying solutions, particularly for struggling factories. The ministry is committed to supporting distressed factories and assisting investors who comply with regulatory requirements. Enhanced coordination with state agencies will facilitate investor operations and provide necessary production incentives.

Investors are encouraged to apply for land through the industrial investment map. Severe penalties will be imposed to prevent land speculation, ensuring priority for serious investors and alignment with state objectives for industrial development and job creation. Additionally, new land plots will be made available from unused lands acquired by the Ministry of Industry from state-owned companies and grain silos under the Ministry of Agriculture and other relevant bodies.

The Minister addressed investors' issues related to land allocation, factory space expansion, production line scaling, and requests for operating and construction permit extensions. Investors seeking to change business activities were also considered, spanning various industrial zones such as 10th of Ramadan, 6th of October, Minya, Beni Suef, Sohag, Beheira, and Menoufia.

El-Wazir clarified that investors previously excluded based on selection criteria can reapply for industrial land in the new allocation process if their feasibility study matches the previously submitted area and industrial activity.

Efforts are underway to formalize informal factories and integrate them into the economy. A committee from the IDA will assess regularization methods and environmental impact.

During his visit, the Minister met with Members of Parliament from Port Said to address challenges faced by industrial investors in their districts and explore solutions.