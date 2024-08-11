(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 August local time, the San Ignacio

Hospital

project in Peru, constructed by POWERCHINA, successfully passed the final acceptance of the owner and obtained the official handover certificate. This project is the first hospital project formally handed over by POWERCHINA in Peru, and is another high-quality project contributed by POWERCHINA to Peru's infrastructure.

The San Ignacio Hospital project in Peru was officially handed over

Located in the city of San Ignacio in the northern part of Cajamarca region of Peru, the San

Ignacio Hospital project is the only comprehensive hospital in the city. After the official handover of the project, it will provide high-quality medical services for nearly 150,000 people in and around the city of San

Ignacio which is of great significance in guaranteeing the level of basic medical services in the city and promoting the development of the city's healthcare system.

The official handover of the project was highly evaluated by the owner, which not only fully demonstrated POWERCHINA's comprehensive strength and efficient performance capability in the field of international engineering construction, but also laid an important cornerstone for the company's further development in the Peruvian market.

Since entering the Peruvian market, POWERCHINA has gradually grown in the local engineering contracting market after several years of development. In the process of construction projects, it always aims at high standards, sustainability and benefiting people's livelihood, actively fulfils its social responsibility, drives local employment, builds and develops with the local community, and promotes the development of a community of destiny.

