CETI AI To Speak At AI4 And Engage With Industry Partners To Deliver Cutting-Edge Compute Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ceτi AI

A14 Panel with CETI AI

CETI AI is thrilled to announce that its CEO, Dennis Jarvis, will be speaking at the prestigious AI4 conference, scheduled to take place on August 12-14, 2024.

- Tony Evans, CSOSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CETI AI, a leading provider of AI infrastructure solutions, is thrilled to announce that its CEO, Dennis Jarvis, will be speaking at the prestigious AI4 conference, scheduled to take place on August 12-14, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV. The event, which gathers industry leaders, experts, and innovators from around the globe, will feature Jarvis on a panel titled "The Future of Humans & Machines - The Economy, Human Well-Being & The World."Dennis Jarvis will share insights on the critical role of decentralized AI infrastructure in driving the future of artificial intelligence, emphasizing CETI AI's commitment to providing robust, scalable, and decentralized AI server solutions. With extensive experience in the tech industry, including key roles at Apple, Rakuten, and DLT/FinTech startup Orb, Inc., Jarvis is poised to deliver a compelling perspective on the intersection of technology and human well-being."We are excited to participate in AI4 and engage with other leaders who are shaping the future of AI," said Dennis Jarvis, CEO of CETI AI. "Our mission is to ensure that AI infrastructure is accessible, efficient, and capable of supporting the next generation of AI innovations."In addition to Jarvis's participation, Tony Evans, Chief Strategy Officer of CETI AI, will also be attending the conference and is eager to explore new opportunities for collaboration and partnership. Evans highlighted CETI AI's unique offerings for conference participants."We're here at AI4 to make deals and offer our state-of-the-art AI server solutions, including the NVIDIA H100 GPU, at special rates for attendees," said Tony Evans. "CETI AI is committed to forging strong partnerships that advance AI technology and make it more accessible to a wider range of industries."CETI AI continues to lead the way in AI infrastructure, providing NVIDIA H100 servers and other cutting-edge technologies that empower organizations to harness the full potential of AI. The company remains dedicated to supporting decentralized AI operations and fostering innovation through strategic collaborations.For more information about CETI AI and its offerings, please visit taoceti .**About CETI AI**CETI AI is a pioneering AI infrastructure company focused on delivering high-performance, decentralized server solutions to support the next generation of AI and DePin (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) operations. With a mission to democratize access to AI technology, CETI AI collaborates with companies and protocols across various industries to ensure that AI advancements are widely accessible and ethically deployed, driving innovation and economic growth.

Crystal Groves

ceτi AI

+1 603-945-0249

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other