Bundestag Defense Committee Chief: Kursk Operation Lays Basis For Talks With Putin's Successor
8/11/2024 10:06:40 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kursk operation of the Ukrainian armed forces shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no control over anything and lays a good foundation for negotiations with his successor.
Marcus Faber, chair of the defense committee in the German Bundestag, reported this on the social media site X , according to Ukrinform.
He noted that the Ukrainian offensive against the invading troops near Kursk was going better than expected.
"The move shows the Russian population that their dictator has no control over anything and that the military leadership is overwhelmed. A good basis for peace negotiations with Putin's successor. And negotiations with Putin before the International Criminal Court," the politician wrote.
He noted that Ukraine's advance is forcing the aggressor to withdraw their troops from the front in eastern Ukraine, which reduces the pressure on the Ukrainian military there.
Faber also considers this a good reason to talk about Leopard 2 tanks.
"Our military aid for Ukraine is the best investment in our security. It reduces Russian threat potential every day. It prevents Ukrainian civilians from becoming refugees. Putin's mouthpieces in Germany can now also realize this," the post reads.
