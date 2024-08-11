Pakistan Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Attacks On Gaza School

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan, Yesterday, strongly condemned the deadly Israeli on a school serving as a shelter for displaced people in Gaza City.

“Attacking an overcrowded school, sheltering displaced persons, particularly when they were performing the morning prayers, is a horrific, inhumane and cowardly act,” the Pakistani Foreign said in a statement.

The indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes, said the statement.

The Israeli must be held accountable for these war crimes and genocide in Gaza, it added.

“We call on the international community, especially the United Nations and backers of Israel, to take immediate steps, to bring an end to the Gaza genocide and to protect the people of Gaza,” according to the ministry.

In the early hours of Saturday, Israeli warplanes targeted the Al-Taba'een School in Al-Daraj neighbourhood, in central Gaza City, with three missiles, killing at least 100 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, and injuring dozens more, Palestinian medical and security sources said.– NNN-APP