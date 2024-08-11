Rimkus, Cci, And Hargreaves Jones Set For Continued Global Growth Under One 'Rimkus' Brand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CCi and Hargreaves Jones Rebrand to Rimkus

Series of successful acquisitions has extended Rimkus' services and expanded its global footprint

- Jonathan Higgins, Rimkus CEOHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rimkus, Capital Consulting International (CCi), and Hargreaves Jones - global leaders in forensic consulting, dispute resolution, built environment solutions, and commercial and project management services – will unite under a single 'Rimkus' brand this month.Operating as one brand will provide Rimkus' clients with a clear one-stop-solution for all their consulting needs and support its continued growth.Commenting on the rebrand, Jonathan Higgins, Rimkus CEO said:“CCi has grown significantly, and we have plans for this to continue under the Rimkus brand. We are driven by an ambitious growth plan, fuelled by the global demand for our services. In today's dynamic world, the demand for our services continues to grow, driven by ageing infrastructure, new mega-developments, energy transition, increased construction spend, insurance market expansion, and medical devices growth. This context underscores the importance of our shared purpose - to contribute to fair and equitable outcomes and a better, safer world. Our goal is to become a worldwide leader in construction consulting and support, engineering, and life sciences, and to do so, we must leverage the collective strength of our people by uniting under one brand with a continued commitment to industry-leading customer service.”Rimkus' acquisition of Capital Consulting International (CCi) in 2021 and CCi's acquisition of Hargreaves Jones in 2022, extended Rimkus' range of services in forensic and technical consulting to include quantum and delay, and commercial and project management, and expanded its geographical reach into Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.Mark Barrow, Group President, Global Services, Rimkus added:“Since Rimkus, CCi, and Hargreaves Jones joined forces, our shared intention is to become a one-stop-solution for our clients by introducing new integrated services and expanding the strength and breadth of our expertise across our global network of offices.“To date, all three businesses have embarked on a quest for growth, seizing opportunity and possibility, whether that's through creating new markets, providing out-of-the-box solutions or providing best-in-class services. By coming together as Rimkus, we are on a quest for growth together.”The rebrand will come into immediate effect on 30 August 2024. Services and client relationships across all Rimkus, CCi, and Hargreaves Jones service lines remain unchanged.

Joanne Worman

Rimkus

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube