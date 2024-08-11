Olympic Games, Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony
PARIS, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The closing ceremony of the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games (Paris 2024) kicked off in the French capital Paris, on Sunday earlier, after weeks of sports competitions between participants from different countries around the world.
The ceremony held at the (Stade de France) in the Parisian suburb (Saint-Denis) in the presence of French President Emmanuel macron and President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, in addition to a number of prominent sports figures.
The ceremony held on the Stadium grounds as is customary in previous editions, unlike the opening ceremony of the edition that was held on the River (Seine).
The closing ceremony includes more than 100 dancers, circus artists and acrobats to present unique and dazzling shows to the audience through air shows, giant equipment and amazing lighting in the stadium. (end)
