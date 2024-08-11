Kodeco Expands Into AI With New Bootcamps And Certificate Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flexible Training to Accelerate Your Development Skills in a Growing Field

- Matt Derrick, CEO, KodecoALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kodeco, a trusted e-learning with over 14 years of experience in developer education, is proud to announce its expansion into the exciting and rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). With the launch of two cutting-edge AI bootcamps-Build AI-Powered Apps With Apple Intelligence and Integrating Artificial Intelligence APIs-Kodeco is once again at the forefront of developer education, providing developers with the skills they need to stay competitive in today's tech-driven world.As AI continues to reshape industries and redefine the capabilities of technology, it is becoming increasingly essential for developers to have a firm grasp of AI principles and applications. Kodeco's new AI bootcamps and self-paced certificate programs are designed to give developers the tools and knowledge they need to not only understand AI but to implement it effectively in their projects.“Our mission at Kodeco has always been to equip developers with the skills they need to thrive, and expanding into AI is a natural progression of that mission,” said Matt Derrick, CEO of Kodeco.“With over 14 years of experience in developer education, we've seen firsthand how technology evolves and how crucial it is for developers to stay ahead of the curve. AI is the future, and we're excited to help our community of developers harness its power.”The Build AI-Powered Apps With Apple Intelligence bootcamp is a comprehensive program that guides developers through the process of creating applications that leverage Apple's powerful AI tools. Participants will learn how to integrate features like machine learning, natural language processing, and image recognition into their apps, creating more intuitive and responsive user experiences.In the Integrating Artificial Intelligence APIs bootcamp, developers will explore the vast landscape of AI APIs, learning how to incorporate sophisticated AI functionalities into their projects without needing to build everything from scratch. This bootcamp is perfect for developers looking to accelerate their projects by leveraging existing AI technologies.Learners can choose between live bootcamps, offering accelerated learning with a cohort and mentors, or self-paced certificate programs with flexible schedules and asynchronous mentor support. This approach allows developers to tailor their learning to fit their needs, ensuring they stay up-to-date with the latest tech advancements.“Kodeco has always been about helping developers grow, no matter where they are in their careers,” Matt Derrick continued.“Our new AI programs are designed to be accessible and practical, providing real-world skills that developers can apply immediately. We're thrilled to be supporting the next generation of developers as they lead the charge into the AI era.”For more information about Kodeco's AI bootcamps and certificate programs, visit Kodeco's bootcamp overview .About Kodecoounded in 2010 with the goal of creating a community where developers learn and share knowledge, Kodeco has grown into a premier e-learning platform dedicated to supporting developers at every stage of their careers. Kodeco offers a wide range of courses and bootcamps in mobile development, AI, and other cutting-edge technologies. Kodeco is committed to fostering a collaborative environment that empowers developers to grow, innovate, and succeed in the ever-evolving tech industry.

