Torrance Nurses Ratify New Three-Year Contract By Overwhelming Majority

Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center nurses approve new agreement

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Registered nurses at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance, Calif., voted 89% yes to ratify a new three-year contract on Friday, Aug. 9, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU) today. RNs won key measures to improve working conditions and patient care at their facility.“We're very proud of what we were able to achieve,” said Maria Chavez, RN in the telemetry oncology unit.“We now have an agreement that we think will improve our recruitment and retention rates of RNs, including our vastly expanded educational program that offers RNs tuition assistance and more.”Highlights of the contract include:.Strengthened health and safety measures..Equity and inclusion committee focused on diversity..Ensuring nurses can take their breaks with safe staffing..A 14.5% across-the-board wage increase over the contract's three-year term in addition to step increases."We are thrilled by the overwhelming yes vote and are looking forward to continuing to build on the momentum created in the union solidarity of our RNs," said Breana Waddell, RN and bargaining team member.Little Company of Mary nurses began negotiations for a new contract in April 2024 and held an informational picket in June .California Nurses Association/National Nurses United is the largest and fastest-growing union and professional association of registered nurses in the nation with more than 100,000 members in more than 200 facilities throughout California and nearly 225,000 RNs nationwide.

