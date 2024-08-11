Russians Attack Antonivka With Drones, Two More Women Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Antonivka, Kherson region, a 68-year-old woman sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her legs as a result of a drone attack. Another 65-year-old woman sustained injuries to her arm and chest.

This was reported in Telegram by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"A resident of Antonivka, who was in a Russian drone attack, sought medical help. The 68-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs. Her condition is light," the statement said.

Doctors provided the victim with medical assistance, she will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

The RMA also informed that a 65-year-old woman was injured in the Russian shelling. She was hospitalised in a serious condition. The victim was diagnosed with an explosive trauma, arm and chest wounds. Doctors are providing her with all the necessary assistance.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, earlier in the day, a 49-year-old man and two women aged 55 and 66 were attacked by Russian UAVs in Antonivka. They were taken to hospital with injuries and wounds. A 93-year-old woman was killed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a local resident came under Russian shelling in Antonivka - a 72-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury.