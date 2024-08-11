Russian Army Shells Antonivka Again, Three People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, three members of the same family were hospitalised due to the Russian shelling of Antonivka, one of them in serious condition.

This was reported in Telegram by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers continue to shell Antonivka. A family came under enemy fire. Three people were injured," the statement said.

According to the RMA, a 54-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man sustained contusions, mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries. The 68-year-old man sustained a traumatic injury to his leg. He is in a serious condition.

All the victims were taken to hospital for medical care.

Russians attackwith drones, two more women wounded

As Ukrinform previously reported, a 68-year-old woman in Antonivka sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs as a result of a drone attack. Another 65-year-old woman sustained injuries to her arm and chest as a result of shelling. A 49-year-old man and two women aged 55 and 66 were also injured in the attack by Russian UAVs. They were taken to hospital with injuries and wounds.

In addition, a 93-year-old woman was killed.