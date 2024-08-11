Kuwait Judo Team Wins Silver, Bronze Medals In Macau Asian Cups
KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) - Kuwait national judo athletes won a silver medal and a bronze medal, Sunday, at the conclusion of the Macau Junior and Cadets Asian Cups 2024, hosted by the Macau Region of the People's Republic of China.
In the youth category, athlete Fahad Al-Enazi won the silver medal in the under 73kg category, while player Shehab Al-Salman won the bronze medal in under 90kg category.
In a statement to KUNA, Head of Kuwait Judo Federation and the Kuwaiti delegation, Yousef Al-Enezi said that the medals won in the current tournament are a good motivation to prepare for the Asian cadets and junior championships, set to be held in the South Korean capital, Seoul, as of 28 August.
Al-Enezi boasted that the Kuwaiti athletes have emerged as serious contenders in regional competitions, pointing to their participation in the Macau Asian cups, which brought together the strongest athletes in the continent.
The delegation will leave Monday (tomorrow) for South Korea to start a training camp in preparation for the Asian cadets and junior championships, which will be held in Seoul, he added.
Al-Enezi offered his gratitude to the Minister of Youth Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, and the Public Sports Authority for their support for the sport of judo.
In total, Kuwait won six medals in this tournament, including one gold, two silver and three bronze. (end)
