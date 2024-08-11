Denmark Secure Gold In Men's Handball In Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The Danish men's handball team won the at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday after a commanding 39-26 victory over Germany in the final match.

Denmark established a significant lead in the first half, ending it with a score of 21-12, and despite efforts, the German team were unable to narrow the gap in the second half, during which Denmark scored 18 more goals, while Germany managed to score 14.

The match ended with a 13-goal advantage for Denmark, marking their second Olympic in Men's handball in the last three games, following their triumph in Rio de Janeiro and a silver in Tokyo.

Spain won the bronze medal after defeating Slovenia 23-22. (end)

