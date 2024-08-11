Egyptian President Hails Egypt's 3 Medalists At Paris 2024 Olympics

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 Xinhua

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi congratulated on Sunday the three Egyptian medalists who won in modern pentathlon, silver in weightlifting, and bronze in fencing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"You have elevated Egypt's name to great heights," Sisi addressed the three Olympic medalists in a statement released by the Egyptian presidency.

Egyptian modern pentathlete Ahmed Elgendy, 24, won the medal in Paris 2024, achieving his goal after he won silver in Tokyo 2020.

Female weightlifter Sara Ahmed, 26, who won a bronze medal in the women's 69kg event at the Rio 2016 Olympics, is leaving Paris with a silver medal.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old fencer Mohamed Elsayed brought his country the bronze medal of Paris 2024 in men's fencing.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games kicked off on July 26 and will conclude with a closing ceremony Sunday evening.