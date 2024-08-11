Mongodb, Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations - Contact The Rosen Law Firm Before September 9, 2024 To Discuss Your Rights - MDB

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --



Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB ) between August 31, 2023 and May 30, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important

September 9, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So What: If you purchased MongoDB securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

To join the MongoDB class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, MongoDB's sales force restructure, which prioritized reducing friction in the enrollment process, had resulted in complete loss of upfront commitments; a significant reduction in the information gathered by their sales force as to the trajectory for the new MongoDB Atlas enrollments; and reduced pressure on new enrollments to grow. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

