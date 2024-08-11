First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Magomedkhan Magomedov On Olympic Bronze
Date
8/11/2024 12:45:53 PM
AZERBAIJAN, August 11 - 11 August 2024, 15:10
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post about Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov representing the country in the Paris Summer Olympic games.
The post reads: "I congratulate Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov on winning the bronze medal! I wish our athlete new victories and achievements!”
