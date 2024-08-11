First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Magomedkhan Magomedov On Olympic Bronze

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, August 11 - 11 August 2024, 15:10

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post about Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov representing the country in the Paris Summer Olympic games.

The post reads: "I congratulate Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov on winning the bronze medal! I wish our new victories and achievements!”