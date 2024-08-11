(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to around-the-clock hard work by more than 7,500 storm responders,

FirstEnergy announced that nearly all customers will have power restored much sooner than the original global estimate of Wednesday, Aug. 14. To date, power has been restored to nearly 90% of Illuminating Company customers, with less than 35,000 remaining without service. Continue Reading







Line crews from FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania electric vcompanies assist with power restoration in the greater Cleveland area following Tuesday's historic storm. Listed below are the Estimated Times of Restoration (ETRs) by community in impacted counties. Customers with outages in communities that are not listed can view their current

individual ETR by logging into their account at firstenergycorp or texting STAT to 544487 if they are registered for text alerts. Most of those customers are expected to have power restored sooner than the ETRs in the lists below, though a small number of customers in areas with more extensive damage may extend further into the week. ETRs by County/Community: Ashtabula County

If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp

or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Colebrook Township

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Orwell





Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Orwell Township



Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Windsor Township



Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Cuyahoga County

Bay Village





Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Beachwood





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Bratenahl



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Brook Park





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Brooklyn





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Brooklyn Heights



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Cleveland





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Cuyahoga Heights



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Euclid







Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Fairview Park





Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Gates Mills





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Highland Heights



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Hunting Valley





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Lakewood





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Linndale





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Lyndhurst





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Mayfield





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Mayfield Heights



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Newburgh Heights



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. North Olmsted





Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Olmsted Falls





Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Olmsted Township



Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Pepper Pike





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Richmond Heights



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Rocky River





Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. South Euclid





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. University Heights



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Westlake





Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Woodmere





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Geauga

Aquilla





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Burton





Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Burton Township



Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Chardon





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Chardon Township



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Chester Township



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Claridon Township



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Hambden Township

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Huntsburg Township

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Middlefield Township

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Munson Township



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Newbury Township



Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Lake

Concord





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Concord Township



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Eastlake





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Fairport Harbor



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Grand River



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Kirtland





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Kirtland Hills



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Lakeline





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Leroy Township



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Mentor





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Mentor on the Lake

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. North Perry



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Painesville



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Painesville Township

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Perry





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Perry Township



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Timberlake



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Waite Hill



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Wickliffe





Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Willoughby



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Willoughby Hills



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Willowick



Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Lorain

Avon





Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Avon Lake



Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

If they have not done so already, customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.