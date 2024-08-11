عربي


Firstenergy Releases Community-Specific Estimated Restoration Times Power Now Restored To Nearly 90% Of Illuminating Company Customers Impacted By Historic Storm

8/11/2024 12:15:59 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to around-the-clock hard work by more than 7,500 storm responders,
FirstEnergy announced that nearly all customers will have power restored much sooner than the original global estimate of Wednesday, Aug. 14. To date, power has been restored to nearly 90% of Illuminating Company customers, with less than 35,000 remaining without service.

Line crews from FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania electric vcompanies assist with power restoration in the greater Cleveland area following Tuesday's historic storm.

Listed below are the Estimated Times of Restoration (ETRs) by community in impacted counties. Customers with outages in communities that are not listed can view their current
individual ETR by logging into their account at firstenergycorp or texting STAT to 544487 if they are registered for text alerts. Most of those customers are expected to have power restored sooner than the ETRs in the lists below, though a small number of customers in areas with more extensive damage may extend further into the week.

ETRs by County/Community:

Ashtabula County
 If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp
or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Colebrook Township

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Orwell

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Orwell Township

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Windsor Township

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Cuyahoga County
 If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp
or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Bay Village

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Beachwood

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Bratenahl

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Brook Park

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Brooklyn

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Brooklyn Heights

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Cleveland

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Euclid

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Fairview Park

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Gates Mills

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Highland Heights

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Hunting Valley

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Lakewood

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Linndale

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Lyndhurst

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Mayfield

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Mayfield Heights

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Newburgh Heights

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

North Olmsted

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Olmsted Falls

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Olmsted Township

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Pepper Pike

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Richmond Heights

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Rocky River

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

South Euclid

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

University Heights

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Westlake

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Woodmere

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Geauga
 If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp
or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Aquilla

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Burton

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Burton Township

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Chardon

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Chardon Township

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Chester Township

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Claridon Township

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Hambden Township

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Huntsburg Township

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Middlefield Township

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Munson Township

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Newbury Township

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Lake
 If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp
or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Concord

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Concord Township

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Eastlake

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Fairport Harbor

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Grand River

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Kirtland

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Kirtland Hills

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Lakeline

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Leroy Township

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Mentor

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Mentor on the Lake

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

North Perry

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Painesville

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Painesville Township

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Perry

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Perry Township

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Timberlake

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Waite Hill

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Wickliffe

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Willoughby

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Willoughby Hills

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Willowick

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Lorain
 If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp
or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Avon

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Avon Lake

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

If they have not done so already, customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

MENAFN11082024003732001241ID1108541911


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

