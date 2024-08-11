Firstenergy Releases Community-Specific Estimated Restoration Times Power Now Restored To Nearly 90% Of Illuminating Company Customers Impacted By Historic Storm
Date
8/11/2024 12:15:59 PM
AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to around-the-clock hard work by more than 7,500 storm responders,
FirstEnergy announced that nearly all customers will have power restored much sooner than the original global estimate of Wednesday, Aug. 14. To date, power has been restored to nearly 90% of Illuminating Company customers, with less than 35,000 remaining without service.
Line crews from FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania electric vcompanies assist with power restoration in the greater Cleveland area following Tuesday's historic storm.
Listed below are the Estimated Times of Restoration (ETRs) by community in impacted counties. Customers with outages in communities that are not listed can view their current
individual ETR by logging into their account at firstenergycorp or texting STAT to 544487 if they are registered for text alerts. Most of those customers are expected to have power restored sooner than the ETRs in the lists below, though a small number of customers in areas with more extensive damage may extend further into the week.
ETRs by County/Community:
Ashtabula County
|
Colebrook Township
|
Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.
|
Orwell
|
Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.
|
Orwell Township
|
Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.
|
Windsor Township
|
Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.
Cuyahoga County
|
Bay Village
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.
|
Beachwood
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Bratenahl
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Brook Park
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Brooklyn
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Brooklyn Heights
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Cleveland
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Cuyahoga Heights
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Euclid
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Fairview Park
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.
|
Gates Mills
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Highland Heights
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Hunting Valley
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Lakewood
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Linndale
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Lyndhurst
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Mayfield
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Mayfield Heights
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Newburgh Heights
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
North Olmsted
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.
|
Olmsted Falls
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.
|
Olmsted Township
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.
|
Pepper Pike
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Richmond Heights
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Rocky River
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.
|
South Euclid
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
University Heights
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Westlake
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.
|
Woodmere
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
Geauga
|
Aquilla
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Burton
|
Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.
|
Burton Township
|
Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.
|
Chardon
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Chardon Township
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Chester Township
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Claridon Township
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Hambden Township
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Huntsburg Township
|
Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.
|
Middlefield Township
|
Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.
|
Munson Township
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Newbury Township
|
Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.
Lake
|
Concord
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Concord Township
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Eastlake
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Fairport Harbor
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Grand River
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Kirtland
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Kirtland Hills
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Lakeline
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Leroy Township
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Mentor
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Mentor on the Lake
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
North Perry
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Painesville
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Painesville Township
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Perry
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Perry Township
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Timberlake
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Waite Hill
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.
|
Wickliffe
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Willoughby
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Willoughby Hills
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
|
Willowick
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.
Lorain
|
Avon
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.
|
Avon Lake
|
Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.
If they have not done so already, customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp .
