Elderly Woman Killed In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 93-year-old woman has been killed in Russian shelling of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, we have tragic news again. A 93-year-old woman was killed in the shelling of Kherson. She sustained fatal injuries," the post reads.

On August 10, the Russian struck 15 settlements in the Kherson region, leaving one person dead and 11 more injured, including a child.