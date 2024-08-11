Three Districts Hit In Russia's Overnight Attack On Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The consequences of Russia's overnight aerial attack on the Kyiv region are being eliminated in three districts, with no direct hits recorded.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the region's military administration, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, two people were killed due to the fall of enemy targets, including a man and his four-year-old son.

Three more were taken to Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital, including a man born in 1979, a woman born in 1973, and a boy born in 2011.

The injured child was hospitalized. The three victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

As of this time, two private houses are known to have been completely destroyed in the enemy attack. It was also established that 22 houses and nine cars had been damaged.

A church was damaged in one settlement.

"We continue our work. All victims will be provided with all the necessary assistance," Kravchenko said

Overnight into Sunday, August 11, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with four KN-23 ballistic missiles and 57 Shahed drones. Air defense units shot down 53 enemy drones.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service