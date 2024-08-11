QCDC and Ministry of Labour Conclude 6th Edition of "My Career-My Future" Program

(MENAFN- qf) 10 August 2024 – Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), in partnership with the Ministry of Labour (MoL), has successfully concluded the sixth edition of its annual “My Career-My Future” program. The five-day event, held from 4-8 August 2024, provided over 80 high school students with practical exposure to various career paths in more than 13 organizations.

The program culminated in a closing ceremony on 8 August at Education City’s Student Center “Multaqa,” attended by QCDC's leadership, representatives from the Ministry of Labour, and partner organizations. The event highlighted the students' experiences throughout the program and featured weeklong competitions that challenged them to apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills. During the ceremony, students were recognized for their dedication and active participation, with awards for their achievements and certificates of completion presented to all participants.

Commenting on the program's conclusion, Mr. Saad Al-Kharji, Career Programs and Services Manager at QCDC, said: "We are proud to conclude the sixth edition of the 'My Career-My Future' program. It is a key component of our broader efforts to provide students with practical exposure and experience in sectors we deem important to Qatar’s sustainable development journey.”

He added, “This program complements our ongoing initiatives to equip youth with the skills, knowledge, and awareness needed for their future careers. We are grateful to our partners at MoL and all participating organizations for helping us realize this objective and to the students for their commitment and active engagement."

Abdulrahman Mohammed Talfat, Director of the Department of Qualifying Skills Development at the Ministry of Labor, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership between the Ministry and QCDC, saying: "I am pleased to recognize the importance and outcomes of the strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Labor and QCDC. I also want to thank the students for their enthusiastic participation in the program. The Ministry remains dedicated to continuing its efforts to invest in our national human resources, preparing skilled generations to build a strong and capable workforce for the future."

The final day of the "My Career – My Future" program also featured a university fair organized by QCDC in partnership with Qatar University, University of Doha for Science and Technology, Al Rayyan International University College, Qatar Finance and Business Academy, and Qatar Aeronautical Academy.

The fair provided students with an overview of local universities, highlighting available departments, specializations, academic degrees, application processes, and admission requirements. This event was designed to help participants build on their experiences, equipping them with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions as they prepare for university and choose their academic paths.

This year’s “My Career – My Future” program offered students a full week of opportunities to experience real work environments and hands-on experience in key institutions across both public and private sectors, including Qatar Airways, Qatar Red Crescent Society, Sidra Medicine, Equine Veterinary Medical Center, Mowasalat “Karwa,” Vodafone Qatar, Retaj Real Estate Group, Sout Al Khaleej Radio, Doha Bank, Marble Medical Center, and others; aiming to bridge the gap between education and the local labor market and equip students with essential skills for their future careers.

