Statement by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, on International Youth Day

11 August 2024:

“International Youth Day is observed globally every year to highlight the crucial role of the youth as strategic partners in economic and social development and as a driving force for change. The celebration of this day underscores the challenges facing the youth and the importance of their empowerment, recognising their innovative spirit and unwavering determination as key drivers of development.



The United Arab Emirates places great importance on the empowerment of the youth and on investing in them to achieve the sustainable development goals. This is evident in the national strategies and programmes aimed at enhancing the capabilities of young cadres. Guided by the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE continues to set an example in promoting inclusive human-centred development, enabling the youth to fulfil their roles in shaping the nation’s future.



On this occasion, we, at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), reaffirm our commitment to developing a legislative system that empowers the younger generation and strengthens the UAE’s leadership in youth empowerment, ensuring that a wide range of opportunities across various fields are available to them.”





