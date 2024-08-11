Festival Directors from MENA region Unite at Momentum in Edinburgh to discuss and inform the Future of Festivals

(MENAFN- British Council) Jordan, 9 August 2024 – As part of the British Council’s #InBetweenxMomentum initiative, festival directors from Iraq, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, Tunisia, and the United Kingdom are gathering during Edinburgh's world-renowned festival season to explore the future of festival-making. This initiative, which runs from August 9th to August 13th, 2024, brings together cultural leaders to address the pressing challenges and promising opportunities within the festival landscape.

Hosted in Edinburgh, a city renowned for its vibrant arts scene, Momentum serves as a vital platform for international collaboration, offering participants the chance to delve into key topics such as sustainability, audience development, the role of technology, and the power of collaboration in festival-making.

The week-long programme includes a series of dynamic sessions, starting with discussions on the fundamental reasons behind festivals and moving into the challenges and opportunities facing the festival sector today. These sessions are designed not only to exchange knowledge but also to inspire actionable strategies that can be implemented within each delegate’s home country.

A highlight of the programme is the emphasis on building sustainable festival models and the integration of technology to enhance festival experiences. Additionally, the initiative focuses on nurturing collaborations across borders, which are essential for fostering cultural exchange and developing innovative approaches in the arts.

Amany Abouzeid, Regional Arts Director – MENA, commented:

"‘Festival Making in the Arab Region’ is a significant step in strengthening the festival ecosystem across the MENA region and the UK. By bringing together festival directors from Iraq, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, Tunisia, and the UK, we are not only sharing knowledge but also forging partnerships that will pave the way for sustainable and innovative festivals in the future. This collaboration is key to addressing the unique challenges our regions face and to exploring the boundless opportunities within the global arts community."





