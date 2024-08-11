Georgian Prison Population Hits Record High Of 10,367 Inmates
8/11/2024 9:17:35 AM
The number of prisoners in Georgian prisons has hit a new record
high, Azernews reports citing the National
Statistical Service of Georgia.
As of July 1 this year, there are 10,367 inmates, representing
0.28% of the country's population.
This figure is just five fewer than the 2014 peak. Notably,
4,100 of these prisoners are serving their second or more life
sentences.
In 2011, the prison population was 24,114. Following an amnesty
in 2012, the number dropped to 9,093. Although it briefly rose to
10,372 in 2014, it remained below 9,800 in the subsequent
years.
