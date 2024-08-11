عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Georgian Prison Population Hits Record High Of 10,367 Inmates

Georgian Prison Population Hits Record High Of 10,367 Inmates


8/11/2024 9:17:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of prisoners in Georgian prisons has hit a new record high, Azernews reports citing the National Statistical Service of Georgia.

As of July 1 this year, there are 10,367 inmates, representing 0.28% of the country's population.

This figure is just five fewer than the 2014 peak. Notably, 4,100 of these prisoners are serving their second or more life sentences.

In 2011, the prison population was 24,114. Following an amnesty in 2012, the number dropped to 9,093. Although it briefly rose to 10,372 in 2014, it remained below 9,800 in the subsequent years.

MENAFN11082024000195011045ID1108541755


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search