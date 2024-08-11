Kaztransoil Transports Over 800,000 Tons Of Kazakh Oil To Baku
Kazakhstan's KazTransOil, the national operator of the main oil
pipeline, transported over 800,000 tons of oil toward Baku between
January and July 2024, Azernews reports citing the
KazTransOil.
"From January to July 2024, 837,000 tons of Kazakh oil were
transported through the port of Aktau towards the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline," the source stated.
In July 2024 alone, KazTransOil shipped 136,000 tons of Kazakh
oil from Aktau to the BTC pipeline. The company also plans to
transport an additional 120,000 tons of oil through the Aktau
seaport in August 2024.
Furthermore, KazTransOil confirmed that projections for
transportation volumes are expected to remain stable through the
end of 2024.
"For the entire year of 2024, we plan to transport up to 1.5
million tons of oil through the port of Aktau toward the BTC
pipeline. KazTransOil supplies oil in accordance with the
transportation schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of
Kazakhstan, based on applications from shippers," the source
added.
In 2023, KazTransOil loaded 3.376 million tons of oil onto
tankers at the port of Aktau, with 1.057 million tons designated
for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route.
In 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a
directive to increase oil transportation through the Trans-Caspian
corridor. Following this directive, the State Oil Company of the
Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Kazakhstan's national oil company,
KazMunayGas, signed an agreement to transport up to 1.5 million
tons of oil annually from the Tengiz field via the BTC
pipeline.
Additionally, during President Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan on
March 11-12, 2024, KazMunayGas and SOCAR signed an agreement to
increase the volume of oil transported via the BTC to 2.2 million
tons per year.
